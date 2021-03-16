Nicky Jam ventures into the food industry by opening a bakery in Miami

Reggaeton superstar Nicky Jam is showing us his sweetest side. The singer, songwriter, actor, and now business owner opened a bakery and coffee shop in Miami. According to the “Travesuras” interpreter, his restaurant will open in the Spring of 2021, and it is a fusion between Venezuelan and Puerto Rican gastronomy.
“We will be opening real soon! For you to enjoy the Best Bakery and Brunch in Miami at @baysidemarketplace,” informed the official account of La Industria Bakery & Cafe. According to the star, his breakfast and brunch restaurant is “not your basic bakery,” and that “It will be an incredible thing. You will see all the breakfasts and lunches that you imagine and also dinners. It will be crazy,” he said on Instagram.
To date, there’s no public menu available; however, through social media, fans and foodies can have a visual taste of what’s coming. Pancake lovers would be able to enjoy them with chocolate chips, Dulce de Leche and banana, strawberry cheesecake, and even Oreo.
If you prefer waffles or a toast, Nicky Jam got you covered with his blueberry gelato waffles, and a delicious Nutella French Toast topped with kiwi and strawberries.
When you are craving savory foods, La Industria offers a wide variety of Venezuelan and Puerto Rican dishes, including Criollo Breakfast, a mouthwatering plate (originally known as Pabellón criollo) of arepas, scrambled eggs, shredded cheese, black beans, and shredded beef.
The menu also includes Tequeños, a fried breaded cheese stick, and Arepa Rumbera made of roasted pork, tomatoes, and Gouda cheese.
The singer also revealed that he is currently hiring people. “We are looking for people who want to work as waiters and waitresses, dishwashers, everything,” he said.
According to Nicky Jam, those interested in being part of his team can DM the restaurant or send their resume to their official Gmail.