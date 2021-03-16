Engagement alert: Is Khloe Kardashian getting real with Tristan Thompson?

Khloe Kardashian sparks engagement rumors after confirming her relationship status with Tristan Thompson.
The 36-year-old mother and entrepreneur has been spotted wearing a huge diamond ring on the cover of Gritty Pretty magazine, fueling the rumors that the engagement is back on, now that the couple are living together co-parenting their daughter True.
And although she doesn’t mention her romantic life in the interview, the ring can be easily seen at the bottom left of the cover.
The couple have been sharing photos together during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, evidently growing closer and considering having a second child with the help of surrogacy.
Their reunion follow the cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods in 2018.
Khloe recently went viral after celebrating Tristan’s 30th birthday with a touching message on her personal Instagram account, with fans of the reality star sharing mixed reactions.
Stating that “The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they come out even stronger than they were before,” Khloe seems to be referring to the controversial scandal and the hardships they have endured in their relationship.
She also showed how grateful she is with Tristan for his parenting skills, and added “I’m thankful that I can do absolutely nothing with you and it feels like everything,” to which Tristan commented, “I LOVE YOU SOO MUCH KOKO. Let’s keep building amazing memories!!!!”