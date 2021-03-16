Demi Lovato announces new album ‘Dancing With the Devil...The Art of Starting Over’

Demi Lovato just announced the name and release date for her upcoming album.

On Monday night, during a livestream on Clubhouse, the singer revealed that her next project, Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over , will be out on April 2.

“It really does follow the course of my life and the path it‘s taken over the past few years,” she told the audience of about 7,000 participants.

Getting into further details surrounding the release, Lovato says the album includes 19 songs and 3 bonus tracks, also calling it the unofficial soundtrack to her documentary that is premiering at the SXSW Film Festival on Tuesday. The four-part doc--Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil--follows the former Disney Channel star as she struggles with addiction and suffers an overdose in 2018, which led to three strokes and a heart attack.

“The documentary is something that I poured my heart and soul into. I wanted my fans to get the first-hand accounts from not just me but the people who were there,” she said during the livestream. “I’ve had so much to say over the past two years wanting to set the record straight about what it was that happened.”

Her album was originally titled The Artist Starting Over, but Lovato was influenced by seeing the final results of her documentary; She wanted to include songs that represent a darker time in her life along with those that show her optimism as she moves forward.

Demi also spoke on one song, in particular: the album’s third track, “I.C.U.” The singer reveals that this is an extremely emotional song as it recalls her waking up in the hospital following her stroke and discovering that her eyesight had been affected, which left her unable to recognize her sister.

“I wrote the song to let my sister know I’m always there for her,” she said.