CHESCA will perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with Offset and De La Ghetto (Exclusive)

On Thursday, March 18, CHESCA will be performing ‘Como Tu (Dirty)’ live on her late-night TV Debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The remix version of her track ‘Como Tu Me Querías,’ features Grammy Award-nominated artists Offset and De La Ghetto.

The Puerto Rican singer will be making an explosive futuristic musical performance. In addition, Lionel Richie (‘American Idol’) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (‘The Walking Dead’) will be part of the lineup of interviewees.

CHESCA belongs to a new generation of Latinas who are breaking barriers in their music, and both in the Latin and general markets. This is not an easy task, but her talent, hard work, and style are all components to the successful formula that is CHESCA. She is a rising star, and her music portfolio, performances and collaborations are all proof that she will shine brightest.

©Saban Music Group





Last month CHESCA appeared on one of the most watched morning shows in America, ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan.’ This performance came after her nomination and special performance at the popular ‘Premio Lo Nuestro’ award show.

For her late-night TV debut, CHESCA plans a visually futuristic performance - the Puerto Rican is taking her presentation to the next level. It will take place on a dXR stage using extended reality, the next generation of Virtual Productions. This creates a fully immersive experience that blends virtual and real worlds using LED screens.

CHESCA is ready to make a statement. Using real-time visuals allows talent to visually interact with their environment, adding a new layer of engagement that lends realism to the performance.