Wilmer Valderrama reveals the name of his newborn opened ‘an unbelievable debate’ in the family

Wilmer Valderrama welcomed to the world his daughter with Amanda Pacheco on February 15, 2021, and recently the actor took social media to reveal the name of his firstborn. Inspired by a trip the couple made to Japan, and Takeko Nakano, a female samurai, they decided to name her Nakano Oceana Valderrama.

“The name was exciting to figure out because, you know, everyone is gonna have an opinion,” Valderrama told People. ”When we said the name, it created an unbelievable debate in our family. Some people thought it was off the wall, and others thought that it was just serendipitous and so beautiful.”

The That ‘70s Show actor said the name is the right decision. “Nakano became something that felt strong, felt unique, felt different,” the new dad said. “I thought what a cool, fun little conversation topic for our daughter to have as she grows older. But also, the respect and the heritage, and the tribute to one of those beautiful moments where my fiancée and I said ‘I love you’ for the first time. To commemorate that trip to Japan with our first labor of love.”

According to the 41-year-old star, their memorable trip made their relationship stronger to the point of exchanging “I love yous” for the first time. “Amanda and I traveled the world on our first year of our relationship. We decided to just throw ourselves in the deep end, so we traveled the planet. And one of those big trips that we took was to Japan,” he revealed. “... There was something very spiritual about traveling there and really understanding the culture, to take it in, the spirituality of it all. It really touched us. That trip was just so beautiful and eye-opening.”