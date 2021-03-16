Elliot Page reveals he underwent top surgery in first interview since coming out as transgender

For the first time since coming out at transgender, Elliot Page is sharing his story in his first interview since coming out as transgender.

In his new cover story with TIME Magazine, Page opened up about his journey, which includes the pivotal moment when he got his hair cut short at the age of 9.

“I felt like a boy,” Page told the publication. “I wanted to be a boy. I would ask my mom if I could be someday.”

However, just a few months later, he landed his first role on Pit Pony and had to grow his hair.

“I became a professional actor at the age of 10,” he explained, “Of course I had to look a certain way.”

As the years went by, Page’s career continued to skyrocket, starring in other movies like Hard Candy and Juno, even earning an Oscar nomination. Still, with all of that success, dressing up for red carpet events that go hand-in-hand with actingonly left him feeling further and further away from his truth.

“I just never recognized myself,” Page said. “For a long time, I could not even look at a photo of myself.”

Later on in his career, he started acting in blockbuster films like Inception and X-Men Days of Future Past, which is also when he began battling depression, anxiety, and panic attacks. Page said that he didn’t know “how to explain to people that even though [I was] an actor, just putting on a T-shirt cut for a woman would make me so unwell.”