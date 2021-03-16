Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles sweetly calls out an error in her GRAMMYs speech

It’s hard to imagine what it would be like to be the mother of one of the biggest stars on the planet, but it seems like all parents have at least a few things in common--like correcting their kids whenever they get the chance.

At Sunday night’s GRAMMY Awards, Beyoncé made history as she became the first female artist to win 28 awards. First taking the stage to accept an award alongside Megan Thee Stallion for their “Savage” Remix collaboration, Bey then took the stage alone to reminisce on her history-making achievement.

Following such a big night for the star, her mother, Tina Knowles, took to Instagram to congratulate her baby, also pointing out one mistake the singer made during her speech.

Tina wrote a long tribute post to her daughter, which she began by making one simple correction: While the Houston native said she’s been working since she was 9 years old, Tina remembers her daughter starting even earlier, at the age of 7.

“She said since ‘since she was nine years old’ Well I remember 7 years old!” she wrote under a clip of Bey’s speech.

She continued, “So much, Blood ,sweat and tears, intense training , vocal lessons , dance lessons, running and singing with your dad, every morning , missed parties and proms , hardly any playing outside. Total dedication and tremendous 100 Percent focus . So many sacrifices . I have to say you don’t have a career like this with out huge sacrifices and pure dedication.”

Knowles went on to talk about how much Beyoncé has done for others along the way, saying, “And tremendous giving back, and paying it forward at the same time. Well deserved baby !!”