Elsa Pataky impressed Chris Hemsworth with her strength in the gym

It’s no surprise that Elsa Pataky looks as good as she does. The 44-year-old is vocal about her love for health and fitness, and it doesn’t hurt that she’s married to one of the most buff actors in the business, Chris Hemsworth .

On Monday, the Spanish beauty posted an impressive video of her gym session. In the clip, Pataky showed her 4 million followers that she is capable of pushing a very heavy sled across the gym floor.

Pataky wasn’t alone during her Monday workout as in the clip, Hemsworth is seen in the gym with his wife. As Pataky was passing by pushing the sled, the ‘Thor’ actor watched Pataky pass by him and Hemsworth turned around in disbelief. In the video, Hemsworth is seen jumping into the frame and yelping in mock-pain as he pretended that Pataky had accidentally run over his foot.

The 44-year-old actress captioned the video post, “Get out of my way Thor!!“ The adorable video has over 800,000 views and a lot of fan comments. Some commented on the video saying, “Lol Hollywood’s best couple 😂.” Another comment read, “You’ve got this girl! 💪🤩🤩.”