Alex Rodriguez flies to the Dominican Republic to see Jennifer Lopez amid split rumors

Alex Rodriguez wants to give love a second chance! The 45-year-old baseball star jumped on a plane to reunite with Jennifer Lopez in the Dominican Republic, following split rumors last week.

Although it was reported that the couple had called off their engagement, the two celebrities seem to just be “working through some things.”

The former MLB player posted an Instagram Story on Monday morning, showing the view of a tropical beach and captioning it “New week. New Day.”

The reunion comes after fans of the couple were shocked with the news, including friends of the pair and family members.

As it was also reported that “there were many tears” for Jennifer’s 13-year-old twins Emme and Max, and Alex’s 16-year-old and 12-year-old daughters, Natasha and Emma.

However because they were not expecting reports of the breakup on Friday, the news caught their kids off guard.

The power couple had been apart for two weeks, with Jennifer shooting the movie Shotgun Wedding and Alex recently staying “in Miami getting ready for baseball season.”

It was also stated that not only “all the reports are inaccurate,” but there’s also not a third party involved in the couple’s recent troubles.

Jennifer recently revealed that they are trying to work on their relationship with the help of a therapist.

“It has been actually really good. We got to work on ourselves,” adding that the therapy session was “really helpful for us in our relationship.”