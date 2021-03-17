Halle Berry shares adorable pics for her daughter Nahla’s 13th birthday

Halle Berry is having fun celebrating her daughter Nahla’s 13th birthday. The actress shared a rare throwback photo of her smiling happily with a younger “Nahla boo” on Instagram and wished her a happy birthday in the caption. Berry’s heart message read, “No matter how many times I tell her I love her, I love her more than that. Happy 13th Birthday Nahla Boo 💜.”

Halle Berry Celebrates Nahla's 13th

Berry has been sharing adorable photos on her IG story of their special celebration. The first photo was a picture of a perfectly sprinkled cake with 13 candles and presents behind it. Berry wrote, “I love you Nahla Boo” and “Heres to 13 beautiful years around the [sun].” The second was a cute photo of the cake with the number “13” on top.

Halle Berry Celebrates Nahla's 13th

Nahla’s father is Berry’s ex-boyfriend and Canadian model Gabriel Aubry. According to CNN, in 2014 Berry was ordered to pay Aubry $16,000 a month in child support to provide for their daughter. Last February the usually private actress spoke about their relationship after trolls came for her in the comments of a post that said “women don’t owe you s***.” According to reports, the actress wrote, “I’m not going to speak on alimony as I have never asked for it nor have I ever paid it. However, as for child support, I feel I can speak on it as I’ve been paying it for a decade now.” She continued, “I feel if a woman or a man is having to pay support that is way more than the reasonable needs to help SUPPORT the child, I think that is wrong! I understand some parents (man or woman) may need help, but I also feel that in these modern times both men and women have the responsibility to financially take care of their children and work hard and make every effort to do so. The way many laws are set up people are allowed to USE children in order to be awarded money to live a lifestyle that not only they did not earn, but that is way above and beyond the child’s reasonable needs, and that is ‘THE WRONG’ and where I see the abuse.”

