Exclusive: Laura Pausini earns historic Oscar nomination for Best Original Song

In the midst of her personal and professional success, Italian singer, Laura Pausini received one of the most exciting news in her 28-year career as an artist. Today, she was nominated for an Oscar.

At the beginning of March, she was also awarded a Golden Globe for best song in a movie for ‘Io Sì,’ a song from the soundtrack of the Italian film “La vita avanti a sé,” starring Sophia Loren. As if that wasn’t enough, her next big dream was to be nominated for an Oscar, to be on the prestigious list of Academy Award nominees for best original song.

Because of the pandemic, the by-product of the world of entertainment has been quite atypical and with unpredictable award winners, Pausini managed to gain the attention of film scholars with her masterful performance that represents an ode to hope in these difficult times. The 46-year-old artist was overwhelmed with the excitement of achieving this new milestone in her life. She is extremely proud to carry the banner of freedom and acceptance through one of the greatest forms of expression, song. Laura had the right idea by translating the lyrics of the song written in English by Diana Warren. The song ended up being recorded in five languages which amplified its message and popularity: Seen in English, Yo si en español, Eu sim in Portuguese, Moi si in French and of course, the Italian version, which forecasted the possibility of getting that long-awaited golden trophy.

HOLA! USA was the first media outlet to speak with Pausini, to see her overcome with joy, getting her first reaction to receiving news of this magnitude, which will take her to the Oscars on April 25th in Los Angeles.





PHOTOS: Paolo Carta | MAKEUP: Cecilia Camporesi | STYLING: Andrea Mennella | TOTAL LOOK Maison Valentino

