The Aurora Borealis inspired Dua Lipa ’s 2021 Grammys red-carpet look, according to Versace. The Italian luxury fashion company founded by Gianni Versace in 1978 revealed that the singer attended the ceremony “wearing a custom-made Atelier Versace column dress entirely covered in crystal mesh.”

Dua Lipa on the red carpet at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, in downtown Los Angeles, CA, Wednesday, Mar. 14, 2021

The brand also informed that “the Best Pop Vocal Album winner chose a dress accentuated with heritage butterflies - entirely encrusted with Swarovski crystals in a pastel palette.

Dua Lipa, winner of Best Pop Vocal Album for ‘Future Nostalgia’, poses in the media room during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards

While singing on stage, the star also chose to wear layers of Versace pieces that she peeled off while performing her medley of “Levitating” and “Don’t start now.” Lipa wore a Duchesse fuchsia cape on top of a crystal look accessorized with Bulgari diamonds.