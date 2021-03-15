Kim Kardashian freaked out when Martha Stewart told her she loves SKIMS

Even though Kim Kardashian is one of the biggest celebrities in the world, she still has some encounters that turn her into the one who’s fangirling.

During a recent interview with Vogue, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star remembers one of her favorite celebrity encounters, which happened when she met Martha Stewart. While this wasn’t her first time coming in contact with the lifestyle legend, this time around, Stewart expressed just how much she loved Kim’s shapewear company, SKIMS.

“I’ll never forget. I’m obsessed with Martha Stewart,” Kardashian explained in an interview for Vogue’s Good Morning Vogue. “So I was walking in New York and I hear, ‘Kim! Kim!’ And I turn around and she’s like, ‘I just need SKIMS. I love it!’”

She continued, “I was like, anything for you! It was just such a proud moment that Martha Stewart wanted SKIMS.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kim dove deeper into her history with the fashion industry, sharing how her first-ever Met Gala look helped her become more confident in herself. At the ball, she famously wore a floral printed Givenchy gown and gloves while pregnant with her eldest daughter, North West.

“When I went to my first Met Ball the theme was punk and I was like what is this? What am I gonna wear? I would have done anything to go so I was just to be happy to be dressed up,” the star shared.

At the time, Givenchy’s then-creative director Riccardo Tisci told Kardashian to just embrace the punk mindset.