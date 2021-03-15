Beyoncé has officially become the most-winning singer in the 63-year history of the Grammy Awards. The global superstar earned 28 trophies the night of Sunday, March 14, including her most recent wins for Best Music Video for “Brown Skin Girl” and Best Rap Performance for her ”Savage” collaboration with fellow Texas native Megan Thee Stallion.

For the 2021 Grammy awards, Queen Bey received nine nominations, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best R&B Song. To date, she is the most-nominated female artist in Grammy history, with 79 nominations.

©GettyImages GALLERY



Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion accept the Best Rap Performance award for ‘Savage’ onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards

“As an artist, I believe it’s my job, and all of our jobs, to reflect the times. It’s been such a difficult time,” she said in her acceptance speech. “So I wanted to uplift, encourage, celebrate all the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world,” she said, adding, “This is so overwhelming. I’ve been working my whole life, since nine years old, and I can’t believe this happened.”

©GettyImages GALLERY



Beyoncé accepts the Best R&B Performance award for ‘Black Parade’ onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards

But the 39-year-old singer, songwriter, actress, director, humanitarian, and record producer, is not the only one winning big. Blue Ivy Carter won her first award for “Brown Skin Girl,” becoming the second youngest artist to win a Grammy Award. “This is such a magical night. Thank you so much. I know my daughter is watching, two daughters and my son,” she said.

“Congratulations, Blue. She won a Grammy tonight. I‘m so proud of you, and I’m so honored to be your mommy, all of your mommy’s. Y’all are my babies. And I’m so proud of y’all.”

©Youtube/Beyoncé GALLERY



Blue Ivy Carter wins her first Grammy Award for ‘Brown Skin Girl’

Beyoncé’s mini-me also shares her award with the collaborator Wizkid and the video’s director Jenn Nkiru.

Queen Bey takes representation very seriously. “For me, it is about amplifying the beauty in all of us. I rarely felt represented in film, fashion, and other media. After having a child, I made it my mission to use my art to show the style, elegance, and attraction in men and women of color,” she told Elle in 2019. “We are living in a beautiful time of real progression towards acceptance. I’m so proud of the progress being made in and around the LGBTQIA community. Masculinity is being redefined. Women are not competing with women. They no longer strive to be the best female anything. They strive to be the best. Diversity and inclusion go beyond race.”

