Taylor Swift surprisingly thanked a few different people during her Grammy acceptance speech

It was a star studded night full of record-breaking wins at the 68th annual Grammy Awards Sunday night. Winners included Beyoncé who broke a record with her win for Best R&B Performance for the most Grammys won by a woman with 28 wins in total. Taylor Swift won Album of the Year for “Folklore” which made her become the first woman artist to ever win Album of the Year three times.
During her acceptance speech, the 31-year-old thanked her boyfriend of three years Joe Alwyn and her good friends, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds . Swift isn’t one to be vocal about her relationships, hence why she’s kept things private with Alwyn until last night.
“Joe, who is the first person that I play every single song that I write,” said the ‘invisible string’ singer. “And I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine.”
Swift went on to say, “I want to thank James, Inez, and Betty and their parents, who are the second and third people that I play every new song that I write. But mostly, we just want to thank the fans. You guys met us in this imaginary world that we created, and we can’t tell you how honored we are forever by this.” “Their parents” references Reynolds and Lively.
Alwyn helped co-write the tracks “exile” and “Betty” on “Folklore” under the pseudonym William Bowery, according to Page Six. On why Swift usually keeps her relationships private she said, “I, oftentimes, in my anxieties, can control how I am as a person and how normal I act and rationalize things, but I cannot control if there are 20 photographers outside in the bushes and what they do and if they follow our car and if they interrupt our lives,” she said.
“I can’t control if there’s going to be a fake weird headline about us in the news tomorrow,” the singer said in an interview with Paul McCartney for Rolling Stone.