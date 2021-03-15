Taylor Swift surprisingly thanked a few different people during her Grammy acceptance speech

It was a star studded night full of record-breaking wins at the 68th annual Grammy Awards Sunday night. Winners included Beyoncé who broke a record with her win for Best R&B Performance for the most Grammys won by a woman with 28 wins in total. Taylor Swift won Album of the Year for “Folklore” which made her become the first woman artist to ever win Album of the Year three times.

©GettyImages



Taylor Swift was another female to break records at last night’s Grammys.

During her acceptance speech, the 31-year-old thanked her boyfriend of three years Joe Alwyn and her good friends, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds . Swift isn’t one to be vocal about her relationships, hence why she’s kept things private with Alwyn until last night.

“Joe, who is the first person that I play every single song that I write,” said the ‘invisible string’ singer. “And I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine.”

Swift went on to say, “I want to thank James, Inez, and Betty and their parents, who are the second and third people that I play every new song that I write. But mostly, we just want to thank the fans. You guys met us in this imaginary world that we created, and we can’t tell you how honored we are forever by this.” “Their parents” references Reynolds and Lively.