Grammy Awards 2021: The big winners of the night!

The Grammy Awards delivered all kinds of iconic moments and historic wins for the fan-favorite artists!
From Billie Eilish winning record of the year for the second time in a row, Dua Lipa stunning the audience with her incredible performance, to Beyoncé breaking the internet making a surprise appearance and supporting Megan Thee Stallion.
This year was one for the books, especially for Queen Bey who set the record after winning 28 Grammys since the start of her music career, celebrating best music video for ‘Brown Skin Girl’ and best R&B performance for ‘Black Parade.’
And while Billie Eilish was honored for the most coveted award, she insisted that it should have been Megan Thee Stallion who deserved the award. However Megan still made history with best new artist, being the first female rapper to win since Lauryn Hill in 1999.
Dua Lipa also had a great night after her well-deserved win with the incredible album ‘Future Nostalgia,’ being named best pop vocal album.
Harry Styles, who was in charge of opening the highly-anticipated awards, accepted his first Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance of ‘Watermelon Sugar.’
Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga gave fans the best news, winning the award for best pop duo performance with their song ‘Rain on Me.’
Fans of Taylor Swift got to celebrate big, not only for her amazing performance, very on brand with her album ‘Folklore,’ but also after winning album of the year.