Jennifer Lopez keeps getting the cops called on her home: report

Jennifer Lopez ’s L.A. home is the target of incessant 9-1-1 calls. An unidentified caller has phoned local law enforcement with multiple complaints about the 51-year-old superstar’s swanky pad. TMZ reports that there have been at least 15 phone calls made to the LAPD, citing issues like blasting music and sounds of a man and woman fighting. The timing of this report is tricky with news of JLo and Alex Rodriguez ’s rocky relationship, but it turns out the caller’s reports were completely unsubstantial.

JLo singing at President Joe Biden’s inauguration

In fact, Lopez and Rodriguez weren’t even in their home at the time of the calls. Apparently the targeting began after JLo performed at President Biden’s inauguration in January. Clearly someone is upset that she supported the new President. LAPD is investigating because whoever‘s behind it could be charged for abusing the 911 system.

The home referenced seems to be Lopez and Rodriguez’s $1.4 million single-story crib in the Encino neighborhood. They added the three bedroom property to their growing collection back in July of 2020. A month later, the real estate lovers purchased a less modest home in Miami for $40 million .

J-Rod’s joint ownership of properties may get complicated with recent breakup rumors swirling around the couple. Despite multiple outlets reporting that they were headed to splitsville on Friday, March 12, the once-engaged pair confirmed a day later that they were merely “ working through some things .” Regardless, let’s hope those prank callers hang up the phone already!