Khloe Kardashian teases that she’s back with Tristan Thompson in latest post

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson ’s relationship has remained somewhat of a mystery to pop culture aficionados over the years. However, the 36-year-old reality star’s birthday homage to the 30-year-old baller all but confirms that they’re back together. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians member typed a lengthy and loved-up note to her baby daddy on Saturday, March 13, calling them “meant to be” despite everything that was “designed to tear them apart.” Her sweet words make it clear that their connection is everlasting no matter what.

In honor of the big 3-0 celebration, Khloe wrote: “The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they come out even stronger than they were before.” She then shared her gratitude for Tristan, adding: “Thank you for showing me everything you said you would. For the father you are. For the best friend I have in you.”

“I’m thankful that I can do absolutely nothing with you and it feels like everything,” she continued. “I hope you know today and everyday how loved you are by me and so many. Happy birthday TT!” Khloe ended things by looking to the future, typing: “I can’t wait for all of the memories. This is when life just starts getting good!” No matter what they’re exact label is, it’s clear the pair are in the good place.

The Good American entrepreneur accompanied the love note with a carousel of stunning party photos. They captured the duo with their two-year-old daughter True at Tristan’s swanky celebration. The trio looked gorgeous in the photos, with Khloe donning a chain mail-like dress. Comments were limited on the post, as many have been spamming the mom-of-one’s social with confusion over her change in appearance. Khloe, who promotes “body acceptance through her company, seemed to debut a whole new face in a recent promotional post. You do you, KoKo!