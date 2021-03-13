Penelope Cruz debuts stunning short hair in rare selfie

Penélope Cruz debuted a gorgeous new hairstyle this week. The 46-year-old Spanish star, who doesn’t often post selfies on social media, took to Instagram to flaunt a stunning short ‘do on Friday, March 12. “Shooting today with @lancomeofficial,” she wrote in the caption of a two-photo post, adding “#comingsoon.” It wasn’t clear if the A-lister donned a wig or had her hair cut for the French luxury company, but regardless, everyone fell in love with the look.

In the photo, Cruz posed in a low-cut black top and stared into a mirror. She was painted in subtle makeup, with her hair truly stealing the show. Her locks maintained their famous chocolatey hue, but were tinged with lighter highlights. The angled lob cut framed her face wonderfully.

Fans and celebrity friends alike filled the comment section with compliments. “This hair!!!!” exclaimed Lily Collins with fire and heart emojis. Many followers reiterated the statement, saying she looked beautiful. Jwan Yosef and Emile Hirsch were speechless, option to simply leave emojis. The official Lancôme account teased their collaboration by reposting her gram to their IG Story with the caption: “stunning.”

This is certainly not Cruz’s first Lancôme rodeo. The Oscar-winner has a long history with the brand, officially becoming an ambassador back in 2010. For over a decade she has participated in many sparkling photo and video campaigns to showcase their products. Penelope has been more active on social media than ever recently, sharing another rare selfie just four days prior to showcase “work in the times of COVID.”