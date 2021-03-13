The 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Kali Uchis, Rosalia, Bob Saget and more

Another week has gone by which means there has been another week of hilarious content celebrities have been creating on TikTok. From Rosalia, Bob Saget, Daddy Yankee, and more: Check out the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.

SHANIA TWAIN

The country queen herself Shania Twain broke the internet on International Women’s day after her song “man I feel like a woman” became the unofficial anthem for the global holiday. She made this amazing TikTok to celebrate.

KALI UCHIS

Kali Uchis’s song “Telepatia” is taking over TikTok. The singer shared a video sharing “hometown love” in Colombia.

ROSALIA

You have to watch Rosalia’s acapella.



DADDY YANKEE

With the help of some fashionable dancers, Daddy Yankee crushed his #problemachallenge

