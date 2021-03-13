The 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Kali Uchis, Rosalia, Bob Saget and more

Another week has gone by which means there has been another week of hilarious content celebrities have been creating on TikTok. From Rosalia, Bob Saget, Daddy Yankee, and more: Check out the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.
SHANIA TWAIN
The country queen herself Shania Twain broke the internet on International Women’s day after her song “man I feel like a woman” became the unofficial anthem for the global holiday. She made this amazing TikTok to celebrate.
@shaniatwain
LET’S GO GIRLS 💪😘 #letsgogirls #whenwomenwin #wearehere♬ Man! I Feel Like A Woman! - Shania Twain
KALI UCHIS
Kali Uchis’s song “Telepatia” is taking over TikTok. The singer shared a video sharing “hometown love” in Colombia.
@kaliuchis
hometown love💗 les amo♬ telepatía - Kali Uchis
ROSALIA
You have to watch Rosalia’s acapella.
DADDY YANKEE
With the help of some fashionable dancers, Daddy Yankee crushed his #problemachallenge
@daddyyankee
Aquí mis bailarinas diciéndome que me atreviera hacer el #ProblemaChallenge me retaron y tiré pa’lante 😂😂😂 #problema♬ PROBLEMA - Daddy Yankee
Jenni Rivera
Jenni Rivera has an official TikTok account where they share old videos of the iconic singer. This week they shared this amazing video of her duet with a Chihuahua.
@jennirivera
Quien se acuerda de contacto directo? #jennirivera♬ original sound - jennirivera
WILL SMITH (FOR JADA)
Since Jada Pinket Smith doesn’t have a TikTok Will Smith shared this epic video of the three generations of amazing women they have in their family including Willow Smith and their grandma Adrienne Banfield-Norris.
@willsmith
Jada’s not on TikTok yet so I stole her video. :-) This is Hot!♬ Candy Rain (Re-Recorded) [Remastered] - Soul For Real
NICK JONAS
Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chapra told the world they were announcing the Oscar nominations in the cutest way possible.
@nickjonas
So excited to announce that Priyanka and I will be announcing the #OscarNoms on Monday, March 15th at 5:19AM PDT!♬ original sound - NICK JONɅS
BOB SAGET
Bob Saget is just as confusing on TikTok as he is in real life but his transitions aren’t too bad.
REESE WITHERSPOON
Reese Witherspoon shared one of the many talents she has.
@officialreesetiktok
Important videos I send to my kids...♬ Spongebob - Dante9k
SHAQ
Shaq is apparently a DJ now and has the full support of his sons.
@shaq
DJ Diesel and the O’neal Boyz♬ original sound - ShaqDieselONeal