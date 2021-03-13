Karol G and Anuel AA have called it quits and has reportedly been broken up for months

Friday, March 12th, 2021 is officially the day of breakups. On the same day, it was announced Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called it quits after 2 years of dating its been confirmed by Univision that Karol G and Anuel AA have broken up after dating for over 2 years. Karol G celebrated her 30th birthday last month on Valentine’s day and Anuel was not at the celebration. He did however share a photo of them and wrote “felicidades.” But according to the outlet, they’ve been separated for months.

©GettyImages



Karol G and Anuel

Although the exact date the couple split is not known, Univision reported “their exists a third person” amongst the discord. Rumors started to swirl that the couple broke up in September 2020 after the Colombian traveled to her native country to visit her family without Anuel. And, he stopped following her on Instagram, which is always the first sign of a celebrity breakup. The rumors stopped two months later after she shared a photo of them kissing with a sweet caption in Spanish that said, “May you turn 70 thousand more years and hopefully every one of them with me.”

Karol G and Anuel AA met at the beginning of 2018 when they recorded the music video for their song “Culpables.” They confirmed their relationship that same year on November 17 by kissing on stage during a concert in New York.