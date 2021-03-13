JLo shared an adorable photo with Marc Anthony before news that she and Alex Rodriguez broke up

Believe it or not, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have broken up and ended their two-year engagement. The news came Friday, March 12th, and was confirmed by Page Six. The drama comes after rumors that the former Yankees third baseman had been playing a different type of field with a “young reality star.” A source told People, “This has been a long time coming. They are tied in their business worlds so it‘s not a cut and dry break up. It’s taken a while for them to even think about untangling it all.” Neither of the celebrities has commented about the breakup but A-Rod and Lopez have both posted on their Instagram and JLo shared a rare photo of her and Marc Anthony! What is happening!? Here’s everything we know about the shocking breakup:

©GettyImages



JLo and A-Rod

The news is surprising considering the two were last seen 11 days ago in the Dominican Republic taking beautiful photos. Before news of the break-up spread like wildfire A-Rod posted a photo staring into his phone on a yacht in Miami. He captioned the pic, “Don’t mind me, just taking a sail-fie ⛵️What are your plans for the weekend?” The athlete isn’t alone though since someone had to take the photo for him. Most of the comments on his post referenced the breakup. One fan wrote, “Im checking instagram to see when you and Jennifer make up. Full on drama. Sorry. You better do everything right because we all love you.” Another commented, “You’re enjoying the single life 🤣” Rodriquez really wanted people to see the post because he even shared the post on his story and added some edits, and invited the public to message him “what they are doing for the weekend.”

Two hours after Rodriguez shared his “clever” post Lopez shared a screenshot FaceTiming her ex-husband Marc Anthony and their daughter Emme Muñiz. Lopez wrote, “When they are sad but momma and daddy are there #coconuts.” And “I Love You!! So Proud of You.” Lopez also tagged Anthony in the pic.