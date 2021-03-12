Michelle Obama reveals she is planning her retirement with Barack Obama

Michelle Obama is planning to step away from the spotlight, revealing she wants to move towards retirement and wants to make room for the next generation.

The former first lady who is now being celebrated at the National Women’s Hall of Fame for her influence, admits that although she has a very busy schedule, she wants to move somewhere sunny with her husband Barack Obama.

During her most recent interview, the bestselling author confessed that she is ready to spend more time with Barack and adopt a different lifestyle.

Explaining that this is the reason why the pair are so “focused on developing the next generation of leaders through the Obama Foundation,” adding that each year they “step further out of the spotlight and make room for them.”



She also says she would rather spend her time in a sunnier place, admitting she never wants to “experience winter again.”

The 57-year-old American icon confessed she already envisions her life, confessing she has taught herself to knit and loves swimming.

It seems like the Obamas are chasing summer, planning their next steps very carefully, hoping that after building their promising foundation, somebody else can “continue the work” so they can “retire and be with each other.”

Adding that during their retirement “Barack can golf too much, and I can tease him about golfing too much because he’s got nothing else to do.”

While the future for the presidential couple looks bright, Michelle is currently involved in some different projects, including The Michelle Obama Podcast featuring deep personal conversations, and her own Netflix’s cooking show, Waffles + Mochi .