Vanessa Bryant’s hilarious reaction to daughter Natalia getting into another college

Vanessa Bryant had the best reaction to her daughter Natalia Bryant’s most recent college acceptance.

The mother of four took to her Instagram stories this week, where she shared the good news about her eldest offspring being accepted to yet another school. Unfortunately for V, it’s not exactly her first choice.

In the post, she shared a photo of Loyola Marymount University, which she captioned, “So glad you got accepted but Too far… j/k.”

©Vanessa Bryant







The school is actually only an hour away from where the family lives, just outside of Los Angeles County, but since Natalia is considering campuses right in their backyard, like the University of Southern California, we can’t blame Vanessa for wanting her even closer.

Natalia is the oldest daughter of Vanessa and her late husband Kobe Bryant, alongside her 4-year-old sister Bianka, and 20-month-old Capri, and Gianna, who passed away in a helicopter crash alongside the NBA legend on January 26, 2020.

So far, Bryant has been accepted into some of her top choices, including New York University, University of Southern California, and the University of Oregon.

Vanessa has been sharing some sweet moments from her daughter’s journey applying to college on social media, always letting fans know that she’s doing her best to keep the 18-year-old in California.

Earlier this year, V shared a photo of her daughter in an NYU shirt, which she captioned, “So cute. NYU is one of her top schools.( @nataliabryant chose not to apply ED to her top 5 schools). I will do my best to keep her in Cali just like I kept her daddy here. #CaliGirlForever”