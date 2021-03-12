Selena Gomez clears up rumors she’s dating co-star Aaron Dominguez

Selena Gomez is setting the record straight following weeks of romance rumors between her and her Only Murders in the Building co-star, Aaron Dominguez.

The pair caught the attention of fans after they were photographed filming a scene together for their new Hulu series in New York. Unfortunately, it didn’t take long for Dominguez to be targeted by trolls, with social media users telling him things like, “stay the f**k away from Selena.” Other commenters referenced her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, writing, “Selena really went from Justin to @theaarondominguez. We love to see the downgrade.”

In a new interview with The Los Angeles Times, Gomez addresses the speculation, admitting that she understands how difficult it must be to date her. But still, she shoots down the idea that she’s dating anyone right now.

“We had just started working together. I honestly thought, ‘No wonder guys don‘t want to date me!’” she told the publication. “I think people only care because I’m young, and the older I get the less they’ll care. For now it’s a part of the job that I don’t really like.”

She continued, saying, “I’m actually grateful that I’m not involved with anyone right now.”

As Gomez makes her way throughout New York City while filming the series, she has been trailed by the paparazzi multiple times. At one point, she ended up flipping off a photographer.

“Somebody was being disrespectful. And I don‘t do well with that,” she told the newspaper. “Look, I am a very modest person, until you disrespect people. Maybe [it wasn’t] my best moment, but a girl’s gotta do what a girl’s gotta do. And I felt very OK with being like....‘Don’t talk to people that way!’”