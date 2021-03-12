Cardi B defends Selena Gomez urging her to reconsider quitting music

Cardi B has a sweet message for Selena Gomez! Defending the singer after she announced her possible retirement from music.

The 28-year-old rapper who is enjoying the success of her latest single Up , took to Twitter to express her solidarity for Selena, describing her as a “sweetheart” and stating she shouldn’t retire because “she makes good music and her fans love her.”

The two singers were both featured on the hit track and the music video for Taki Taki, with Selena previously revealing this is still her favorite collaboration in her career.

Cardi says she would even be interested in giving Selena some ideas, explaining “she needs one more era,” possibly an “edgy one that no one” has ever seen before.

She also said that her decision to retire shouldn’t be influenced by anyone, because “celebs get picked apart all the time,” but Selena is just “too sweet to go thru that.”

I don’t think Selena should retire .She makes good music & her fans love her .I think she needs one more Era. A edgy one that no one ever seen her as .I would love to give her some ideas — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 11, 2021

During her latest interview the singer and actress revealed she would “give it one last try” before retiring from music to focus on her acting career, causing her fans to react and even making her a trending topic on social media.

Selena is now enjoying the success of her new EP in Spanish Revelación and her HBO Max show Selena + Chef , working between her two passions at once, however she admitted that “It‘s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously.”