Meet Natalia Boneta: The sister of famous Hollywood actor Diego Boneta

What is most important to you when it comes to achieving professional success? I would say that the most important thing to have while looking to be successful in your career is good intuition. Good grades and academics can only get you so far if you don’t know how to listen and trust your gut. In my experience, the careers that I admire the most revolve around taking well-timed and calculated risks. Those risks are almost impossible to take without having trust in your intuition.

It takes courage to jump from one profession to another like you just did. Is there anything you would recommend to young professionals who are considering a change in careers? One of the best pieces of advice I received while considering taking the “jump” and switching careers, is to think about whether or not you would regret not taking the opportunity if someone else took your place instead. If the answer is yes, JUMP. I would much rather live with a failed attempt than with regret. You learn from all of the mistakes you make, and like the popular quote says ‘you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take’.

You are very demanding with yourself in everything you do… Where does this attitude towards life come from? I am definitely my own worst critic. This has definitely helped me reach many of my goals but it’s something I am trying to work on because being too hard on yourself is never good. However, I come from a family of go-getters - our mantra has always been “querer es poder”. My big brother, Diego, has been pursuing his dreams and career since he was 12. My little brother, Santiago, is moving to New York this year to pursue his goals in the big city. Both of my parents had incredibly successful careers at a young age. It’s kind of hard to be a part of my family and not demand a lot from yourself. That being said, we are all each-other’s biggest cheerleaders and I feel super lucky to have them on my team!