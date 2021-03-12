Natalia Boneta

HOLA! Exclusive

Meet Natalia Boneta: The sister of famous Hollywood actor Diego Boneta

A Wall Street executive at 24, who is leaving the world of finances behind to peruse a new career with the famous Cameo app.

LEER EN ESPAñOL

Attractive, fun and incredibly independent, the sister of famous Hollywood actor Diego Boneta stands out on her own. Natalia Boneta, 24, is a young Latina with a brilliant career in the United States. After graduating from the prestigious Duke University with honors and immersing herself into the Wall Street world of finance, this beautiful young woman has decided to do a complete 180 and has recently taken a job as talent executive with the famous Cameo app.

She is not without talent herself, as a child she appeared in various television commercials and Natalia is an extraordinary painter. Now she’s decided to give her professional life a twist by immersing herself in a profession that allows her to explore more of that creative side. During a recent family visit to Los Angeles, Natalia sat down with us for this exclusive heart to heart interview.

Natalia Boneta: Así es la radiante hermana de Diego Boneta
Fotos: Nunu Pictures | Maquillaje: Paul Anthony | Estilismo: Alida González | Producción: Tamara Ovejero | Vestido: Angelika Jozefcyk

Natalia, How do you feel about this new professional adventure you’re about to embark on?
What is your specific role?
It’s a big change, from the world of finances to the world of social media… What inspired you to take that leap?
You were born in México and grew up LA… Where do you feel at home?

Natalia Boneta
Fotos: Nunu Pictures | Maquillaje: Paul Anthony | Estilismo: Alida González | Producción: Tamara Ovejero | Vestido: Mario Costantino Triolo

 

Do you think in English or Spanish?
In what language do you best express yourself?
You’ve become as they say, an empowered Latina in the United States! What is the secret to your success?

“I’ve been lucky to have powerful, strong, and independent Latin women in my life like my mother and both of my grandmothers. My mom was born in a bi-cultural household with a Spanish mother and a Puerto Rican father but was born in Detroit and went to school in Texas. My grandmothers, one from Spain and one from Mexico, both lost their husbands at a young age and had to raise 3 children on their own, never remarrying. I have been tremendously lucky to have amazing examples of strong and independent women in my life.” [Natalia]

Take a short break and enjoy the behind the scenes with Natalia and HOLA! team

Loading the player...

What is most important to you when it comes to achieving professional success?
It takes courage to jump from one profession to another like you just did. Is there anything you would recommend to young professionals who are considering a change in careers?
You are very demanding with yourself in everything you do… Where does this attitude towards life come from?
What is the best advice you’ve received from your parents regarding your professional life?
Natalia Boneta
Fotos: Nunu Pictures | Maquillaje: Paul Anthony | Estilismo: Alida González | Producción: Tamara Ovejero | Vestido: Angelika Jozefcyk

You have a close relationship with your parents. Do you also share matters of the heart with them? Do you ask for their advise?
Your older brother Diego is one of the most outstanding young actors in Hollywood right now. What is it that you admire most about him?
Are you inspired by his example?
Has Diego ever given you professional advice?
Natalia Boneta
Fotos: Nunu Pictures | Maquillaje: Paul Anthony | Estilismo: Alida González | Producción: Tamara Ovejero | Vestido: Mario Costantino Triolo

What is your relationship with him and Santi like? How would you describe your relationship as siblings?
What are your hobbies?
Would you like to start a family of your own in the future?
How many children would you like to have?

Natalia Boneta
Fotos: Nunu Pictures | Maquillaje: Paul Anthony | Estilismo: Alida González | Producción: Tamara Ovejero | Vestido: Mario Costantino Triolo

Where do you see yourself in ten years?
If you could give a piece of advise to the child you were 15 years ago… What would it be?s?

Natalia Boneta
Fotos: Nunu Pictures | Maquillaje: Paul Anthony | Estilismo: Alida González | Producción: Tamara Ovejero | Vestido: Mario Costantino Triolo

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
read more