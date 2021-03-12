Meet Natalia Boneta: The sister of famous Hollywood actor Diego Boneta

Attractive, fun and incredibly independent, the sister of famous Hollywood actor Diego Boneta stands out on her own. Natalia Boneta, 24, is a young Latina with a brilliant career in the United States. After graduating from the prestigious Duke University with honors and immersing herself into the Wall Street world of finance, this beautiful young woman has decided to do a complete 180 and has recently taken a job as talent executive with the famous Cameo app.
She is not without talent herself, as a child she appeared in various television commercials and Natalia is an extraordinary painter. Now she’s decided to give her professional life a twist by immersing herself in a profession that allows her to explore more of that creative side. During a recent family visit to Los Angeles, Natalia sat down with us for this exclusive heart to heart interview.
“I’ve been lucky to have powerful, strong, and independent Latin women in my life like my mother and both of my grandmothers. My mom was born in a bi-cultural household with a Spanish mother and a Puerto Rican father but was born in Detroit and went to school in Texas. My grandmothers, one from Spain and one from Mexico, both lost their husbands at a young age and had to raise 3 children on their own, never remarrying. I have been tremendously lucky to have amazing examples of strong and independent women in my life.” [Natalia]