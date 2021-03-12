Kris Jenner breaks down in tears over the end of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’

Someone needs to have some Chanel extra soft cotton tissues ready for Kris Jenner after the season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians because even the thought of it has her bursting into tears. In a sneak peek of the upcoming season the momager breaks down while having some girl time with her close friends Faye Resnick and Kyle Richards. “Tonight I need my girls,” she says in the clip. “I’m so sick and tired of everything going on in LA and trying to pull it together. Trying to be you know, ‘normal.’” Her boyfriend Corey Gamble offered some baby voice comfort and rested his hand on her shoulder before explaining, “The queen, the little sweet little baby from La Jolla has been down, and y’all need to talk to her about her show ending because she’s really been down about that.”

Kris Jenner Crying KUWTK

Her friend‘s calmly asked why she was down before Jenner burst into tears explaining, “It’s hard. It’s just hard to think about the end.” When Resnick asked why she decided to stop the show despite what she “gives all of us with her show” Jenner admits “It is complicated.” “It’s all these different personalities and people and kids and grandkids and everybody and thinking, ‘What’s the right thing for everybody?’ and ‘When’s the right moment?’ It’s been incredibly challenging, incredibly hard.”

It’s about everybody deciding at the same time that maybe this is the moment where you take a minute and stop Keeping Up with the Kardashians (Kris)



Jenner pointed around to the KUWTK crew noting it wasn’t just her immediate family she would be missing. “Everybody in this room is my family, these are my family,” she says. “They‘re day one, season one. Every single thing we’ve ever done, we’ve done together. Whether it’s a vacation, a birth, a marriage, a divorce, everything has been so public. It’s part of our life. This is our life.”

“Telling the crew was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my whole life,” she continues. “To say this might be the last season because we love each other so much. Even though… F***…You don’t appreciate what’s right in front of you all the time.” Jenner then turned to her crew in tears, breaking the ‘fourth wall’ as noted by PEOPLE, and said “I appreciate all you guys, just for the record.” “We love you!” They said back to her with love.



Jenner continued, “It’s about everybody deciding at the same time that maybe this is the moment where you take a minute and stop Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but it’s been the most amazing chapter of my life.” Jenner reflected on the good things that could come out of the end of the show and added, “We are going to have more fun. We’re going to have more time for one another. But wow, it’s been such a ride.”