Eva Longoria shares stunning bikini pics from her rainy vacation

Eva Longoria is loving her vacation, even if it‘s a little wet! The 45-year-old shared two photos on Instagram enjoying a cocktail somewhere beautiful and she is perfectly toned. Longoria looked like she was ready for spring break in a stunning two-piece navy bandeau bikini and top from Melissa Obadash, per DailyMail. She added a lace trim fedora to the look. It looked sunny out but the “Desperate Housewives” actress captioned the pic, “Rain, rain, go away!” 🙏🏽☀️👙

The second photo was a close-up of herself with amazing tortoise bug-eyed glasses. Longoria was sipping on her beverage of choice. Longoria‘s fans complimented her in the comments with hundreds of flame emojis and comments about her body.

Longoria works hard to have her abs and physique and says “theres not secret” other than exercise. She told PEOPLE in 2017, “Everybody thinks there‘s some kind of secret to looking good, but it’s not a secret. It’s diet and exercise.” Her Instagram page is filled with her doing high-energy strength training. She also runs and does yoga. She’s most recently been doing some intense workouts on the trampoline.

 


Longoria knows when to take breaks though. in 2018 after her son Santiago was born she took some time to ease back into it. She told US Weekly “You know, it had a baby! It created a human life, so I really wasn’t too hard about getting back into shape.” Three years later Longoria looks better than ever!

