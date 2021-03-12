Emily Ratjkowski has welcomed her first child to ‘earth side’

Emily Ratjkowski has officially welcomed her baby into the world! The model is married to actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard and she revealed the big news on Instagram. Ratjowski shared a beautiful photo breastfeeding their baby they named Sylvester Apollo Bear. So cute! The photo looked straight out of a magazine which is unsurprising considering the iconic maternity shoots she’s done throughout her pregnancy. She made the cutest caption saying, “Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side.” And revealed that “Sly arrived” this past Monday on the 8th, making them a Pisces! The model wrote, “Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life.” Her famous friends like Bella Hadid commented, “Congratulations sweet family.” The singer Sza wrote, ”What a name 😍. Well done queen”



Ratjowski confirmed she was pregnant in October as the Vogue digital cover star. The new mom made it clear that there would be no gender reveal party or any gender announcements. She explained in an essay, “When my husband and I tell friends that I’m pregnant, their first question after ‘Congratulations’ is almost always ‘Do you know what you want?’ We like to respond that we won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then.” Ratajkowski continued, “There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with: the truth that we ultimately have no idea who—rather than what—is growing inside my belly. Who will this person be? What kind of person will we become parents to? How will they change our lives and who we are? This is a wondrous and terrifying concept, one that renders us both helpless and humbled.”





In that same interview, Ratajkowski opened up about some of her fears about having a son. “I’m scared of having a son too… I’ve known far too many white men who move through the world unaware of their privilege, and I’ve been traumatized by many of my experiences with them. And boys too; it’s shocking to realize how early young boys gain a sense of entitlement—to girls’ bodies and to the world in general. I’m not scared of raising a ‘bad guy,’ as many of the men I’ve known who abuse their power do so unintentionally. But I’m terrified of inadvertently cultivating the carelessness and the lack of awareness that are so convenient for men. How do I raise a child who learns to like themself while also teaching them about their position of power in the world?”



