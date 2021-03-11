Olivia Wilde celebrates her 37th birthday by posting a makeup-free selfie

Olivia Wilde is celebrating her 37th birthday by posting a makeup-free selfie from her bed. The actress and filmmaker, known for her role as Remy “Thirteen” Hadley on the medical drama television series House, said she wished to be at a party instead of quarantine. “Ok, 37, let’s f**king go.” she captioned the photo of her Instagram Story. “Thank you for my birthday love. I wish we were all dancing in a sweaty bar.”

Instead, the actress received a bouquet and a box of chocolates delivered to her London home. To date, we don’t know if the birthday gift is from boyfriend Harry Styles . In January, the couple was spotted holding hands for the first time while they were attending the singer’s agent’s wedding at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California.

A month later she Wilde took to Instagram to praise Styles after co-starring in her latest directorial film, “Don’t Worry Darling.”

“Little known fact: most male actors don’t want to play supporting roles in female-led films,” Wilde wrote under a black-and-white photo of the singer and former member of One Direction. “The industry has raised them to believe it lessens their power (i.e., financial value) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons it’s so hard to get financing for movies focusing on female stories. No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight,” she added.

“Enter: @harrystyles, our ‘Jack,’” she continued. “Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our ‘Alice,’ but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity. He didn’t have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards.”