Michelle Obama will be inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame

Michelle Obama is set to be inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame, celebrating the former first lady for her positive influence, headlining the 2021 class of women inducted on October 2.

Loading the player...

The organization is shining light on the accomplishments made by the bestselling author, including being a strong advocate for women, promoting voting rights, and launching the Let’s Move! program, which encourages a healthy lifestyle in children.

Being described as “one of the most influential and iconic women of the 21st century,” Michelle also made a great effort, inspiring students in the United States to take change in their future with the Reach Higher initiative.

The ceremony is set to take place in-person at the National Women’s Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls, New York, and will also be celebrating important and influential women.

Such as soccer legend Mia Hamm, NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, science-fiction writer Octavia Butler, U.S. Military Academy‘s first female graduate Rebecca Halstead, among others.

The 57-year-old lawyer is also honored by the organization for her accomplishments and initiatives both in and out of the White House, acknowledging her influence as the first Black woman to serve as first lady.

Following her successful memoir Becoming, Michelle appeared in a series of events promoting her book, launching The Michelle Obama Podcast featuring deep personal conversations, and now starring in Netflix’s cooking show, Waffles + Mochi .