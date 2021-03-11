Why Jennifer Garner and her daughter named a fire hydrant Gloria

Jennifer Garner stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, March 11 to chat with the host about her upcoming projects and everything she’s been doing to keep busy during quarantine.

During their conversation, Jennifer talks about building a dunk tank in her backyard and explains why she and her daughter decided to decorate a fire hydrant and name it Gloria. The actress and mother of three also explains her decision to pierce her ears and updates Ellen DeGeneres on her chickens.

“You’re so creative, I’ve been watching what you do...We’re all stuck at home and you put everyone to shame, you actually built a dunk tank,” the host said to Garner.

She replied, “By the way, it worked! Could you believe it? I was so excited, it was the highlight of my summer.”

When it comes to the fire hydrant, the actress explains that the idea to name and dress up the public safety instrument was born from quarantine boredom.

“My daughter and I--we’re going on the walks that everybody has been going on for the last year--and we pass this fire hydrant every day, and we started calling it Gloria,” Jennifer said. “And Gloria just looked like she needed her personality to be set free, and so...we did. We went home and gathered things, and yeah, we put a mask on her...I hope that’s not against the law, if it is, that was me, go head, come on over.”

“It was my daughter‘s idea, take her to jail,” she joked.

Elsewhere in the interview, Jennifer recalls facing her fears of riding a roller coaster while filming a scene for her new movie, Yes Day. Then, in honor of the family comedy, Ellen and Jennifer play a game where the film star has to say “yes” to everything, raising $10,000 for Save the Children, courtesy of Shutterfly.

In the end, Ellen surprises the 48-year-old with glitzy pair of earrings for her new piercings.

Garner just wrapped up filming for her latest project, which saw her reunite with her old 13 Going On 30 love interest, Mark Ruffalo. The film, The Adam Project, also stars Ryan Reynolds and Zoe Saldana.

The actress posted about the film on Instagram last week, posting some photos from set and letting everyone know how special this project is going to be.