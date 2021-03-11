Neslihan Atagül will star in a new Spanish thriller alongside Penelope Cruz and Luis Tosar

Turkish actress, Neslihan Atagül, who rose to fame after her role in the film, ‘Ilk Ask,’ has another film that she could now add to her resume alongside some big name actors. It’s been said that Atagül will appear in the upcoming Spanish thriller, En Los Margenes ‘On the Fringe.’

The upcoming film will also star Penelope Cruz and Luis Tosar and it’s being written and directed by Juan Diego Botto, according to Alba Waba. Details are still not finalized and reportedly, Atagül will meet virtually with the movie’s team to agree on contracts and final details later this week. The publication also noted that filming should begin at the end of this year.

This news about the actress’ upcoming film comes on the tailends of her new Univision show, ‘La hija del embajador’ (The Ambassador’s Daughter, that premiered earlier this month. The show is a drama with an intriguing storyline and is shot on locations along the Aegean Sea.

Atagül’s career in the entertainment industry began at an early age and since then she has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. In an exclusive interview with HOLA!, the actress talked about her career goal from an early age. “I actually decided to be an actress when I was 8 years old. One day, while me and my dad were watching a movie on TV, I told him that I will be an actress, he caressed my hair and said, ‘you may my daughter.’”

When asked in the interview how she’s been handling all of her success so far, the 28-year-old answered saying, “When I first started acting, I knew deep down and accepted that ‘If you appear on TV for a while, people will notice you outside.’ So, my current situation doesn’t force me at all. My goals are to be a good actress, always improve myself and be a good person. ‘Fame’ cannot force me when this is what I aim for. So I am being “me” again.”