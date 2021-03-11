Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 17

Why Drew Barrymore is not interested in acting anymore

The iconic actress has been in the industry for four decades and is now taking a break from the cameras.

Drew Barrymore explains why she is not interested in appearing in movies anytime soon, following her long professional career in Hollywood that started when she was just 11-months-old.

The iconic actress has been in the industry for four decades and is now taking a break from the cameras, revealing that she wants to focus on her kids and her journey as a mother.

During her most recent interview with Andy Cohen, the actress turned talk show host was asked if she had considered going back into acting.

Drew Barrymore and kids Olive and Frankie©GettyImages

Admitting that she “stopped doing movies when my kids were born, because I’ve done it since I was in diapers,” and she has no desire to be “on a film set right now.”

However she confessed that she could change her mind when her kids are older, because her priority is being present and supporting her children right now.

Cast of the Movie E.T. Winning Award©GettyImages
The cast of ‘E.T’ at People‘s Choice Awards

“It was a no brainer to me to put making movies on a back-burner so that I can be present and raise my kids myself,” she admitted.

The 46-year-old star who is enjoying the success of The Drew Barrymore Show, also confessed that it was the best decision possible for her family and her business ventures.

 

“I started brands, I was able to write a book, I got to do, at the perfect time, this Netflix show, Santa Clarita Diet,” explaining that all of her new projects are less time-consuming.

