Why Drew Barrymore is not interested in acting anymore

Drew Barrymore explains why she is not interested in appearing in movies anytime soon, following her long professional career in Hollywood that started when she was just 11-months-old.

The iconic actress has been in the industry for four decades and is now taking a break from the cameras, revealing that she wants to focus on her kids and her journey as a mother.

During her most recent interview with Andy Cohen, the actress turned talk show host was asked if she had considered going back into acting.

Admitting that she “stopped doing movies when my kids were born, because I’ve done it since I was in diapers,” and she has no desire to be “on a film set right now.”

However she confessed that she could change her mind when her kids are older, because her priority is being present and supporting her children right now.

“It was a no brainer to me to put making movies on a back-burner so that I can be present and raise my kids myself,” she admitted.

The 46-year-old star who is enjoying the success of The Drew Barrymore Show, also confessed that it was the best decision possible for her family and her business ventures.