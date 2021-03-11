Salma Hayek rode ATVs and enjoyed a stunning sunset with her teenage daughter

Along with a lot of other celebrities, Salma Hayek is known to keep things private on social media when it comes to her teenage daughter, Valentina. We rarely see the actress post photos of her 13-year-old mini me to protect her family’s privacy. Luckily for us, earlier this week Hayek shared an adorable picture of her and Valentina spending quality time together.

The 54-year-old seemed to be enjoying a fun day with Valentina riding ATVs in the desert together as the photo Hayek posted, showed the actress sitting on the vehicle behind her daughter hugging her.

Like the protective mother that she is, the teen’s face wasn’t shown in the picture as it was covered by her helmet and the teen was looking down. Hayek captioned the post, “Desert love 🧡 #motherdaughter #sunset.”

A certain type of content the ‘Like a Boss’ actress enjoys posting is her going makeup-free. This past weekend, the Mexican beauty showed off her gorgeous skin while posing in the bathroom in a towel on Instagram. The 54-year-old simply captioned the picture, “#nomakeup.”