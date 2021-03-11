Jesse Williams opens up about his Latinx gaming app ‘Ya Tu Sabes’ in this exclusive interview

What level of Latino history or knowledge do you have to have to play the game? Like my white best friend will she be able to jump on and play with me?

Yeah, I think that‘s the beauty of it. And that really is an important question because we had to play with that with BLeBRiTY as well. People kind of assume, unlike, frankly what are considered “regular games,” “white games” things that are just on daytime TV- we never ask that question right? Because they’re just the ubiquitous canvas... Like ‘Jovita, you better figure it out’ or we assume you’ll figure it out. Like ‘what is that show, I’ve never seen that show, what is that movie,’ but now you’re learning. We’re using it as a way to not only celebrate differences and distinctions and cultures but as an entry runway to invite you to learn about them and see why we celebrate them. so when were at BLeBRiTY and doing ‘black mama’ phrases or something that’s very like intimate and cultural, people that don’t know that or didn’t have that in the household are learning it and seeing how happy it makes everybody around us so they’re getting a value measurement as well, it’s not flat and people are getting amped and adding to it, so this is important to them, I’m paying attention and I’m learning a lot about people I care about because I’m getting a meter on how much it’s is celebrated or valued. So I would say to those who didn’t necessarily grow up in these household its an opportunity to learn more about your friends and family and relationships that you have in a way that’s positive and it doesn’t put all of it on you, you have a team around you and it’s really the ideal way to to learn about the people you care about. And you don’t need to know history as much as you know just like anything else, how we grew up, what it was like at school, food, what your grandma used to say, how you were disciplined, how you used to shop what you couldn’t have, sports you played like that, it’s regular kind of introductory getting to know your people subject matter.