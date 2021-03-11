Jesse Williams opens up about his Latinx gaming app ‘Ya Tu Sabes’ in this exclusive interview

Get ready for endless hilarious game nights all about Latinx culture. Last week Visibility Media released ‘Ya Tú Sabes,’ a trivia-inspired game that explores popular Latinx culture. Described as “Lotería Meets Charades-Inspired” the mobile app was developed by Greys Anatomy’s Jesse Williams, conceptual artist Glenn Kaino, and former exec at NBA Latin America, Arturo Nuñez. It features diverse categories like cumbia, fiestas, and futbol, regional themes. and was created to celebrate the rich diverse culture among Hispanics in the US. Before Ya Tú Sabes the creators released the award-winning Black culture-themed BLeBRiTY app. HOLA! USA had the opportunity to talk to Williams all about the app and what he hopes the positive long-lasting impact it has for people from every culture. Read the interview below.
I feel like so often that’s not a side of black or latin culture that really we see in media, like good old family fun that doesn’t have the hard edge that is always represented with urban living. [Williams]
...shine a bright light on the beauty and expression of this culture that is far beyond American media. [Williams]