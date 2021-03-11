Jennifer Lopez celebrates hump day in the Dominican Republic on the set of her new movie

Jennifer Lopez is enjoying her time on the set of her new movie “Shotgun Wedding.” The actress, singer, and businesswoman shared a photo to Instagram in a white robe lounging on the bed. JLo’s face was of course, glowing, and she looked fierce as she posed with her tablet. She captioned the photo, “It’s the in between moments that are some of my favorites” and hashtagged “set life,” “Do what you love with people you love,” “Hump Day” and “Shotgun Wedding.” “Hump day“ is, of course, Wednesday, because it’s in the middle of the workweek.

‘Shotgun Wedding’ is an upcoming romantic comedy starring JLo and Josh Duhamel. Earlier this month it was confirmed that Duhamel replaced Armie Hammer in the film. The president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, Erin Westerman, said in a statement, “We couldn’t be happier for our bride and groom of this ‘Shotgun Wedding.’ ... We know Josh and Jennifer will make a compelling and sexy on-screen couple and they will be fun sparring partners as their dream destination wedding erupts into a memorable nightmare.”

The wedding comedy has been shooting in the tropical country for a couple of weeks and JLo has been enjoying her time in paradise. Lopez’s hubby Alex Rodriguez met her there at the end of February to finally reunite after some type apart. The JLo Beauty founder also shared a video soaking up the sun wearing a flowing white top and gold jewelry and posed. She captioned the pic, “THAT DR sunshine glow.”