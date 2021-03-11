Jennifer Garner inspires women to accept their post-baby body

Jennifer Garner is all about body positivity! Always sharing her journey as a mother, revealing her skincare secrets, and posting her homemade recipes for fans and followers.

Now she is getting real about health and fitness, opening up about the importance of accepting her post-baby body.

The 48-year-old mother of three reveals that she has already given up trying to get back to her pre-baby body, explaining that although she works out constantly and has very healthy eating habits, her body “will still look like a woman who’s had three babies,” and always will.

Jen shares 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina and 9-year-old Samuel with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, with the pair doing a wonderful job co-parenting their children.

The acclaimed actress appeared on the Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast and explained that all women have different bodies and different metabolism, describing how “incredible” it is that some people “bounce right back to that slim-hipped, no stomach,” after giving birth.

Shining light on the importance of accepting your own body and urging everyone to “be grateful.”

“It carried you this far. It carried babies for you. What else do you want? My goodness.”