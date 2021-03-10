Mandy Moore shares sweet photo cradling her newborn son Gus

Mandy Moore cannot get enough of her brand new bundle of joy.

On Wednesday, the This Is Us actress posted a sweet snap to her Instagram stories, which shows her cradling her newborn, August Harrison, as he lay asleep on her bare chest. On top of the photo, she wrote, “Doesn’t get any better,” which is solidified by the sweet smile across Moore’s face as she soaks up the moment.

©Mandy Moore





The 36-year-old welcomed her first child with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, last month, and they’re still soaking up every second they get to spend with their little man.

On Friday, almost two weeks after Gus was born, Moore shared an update with fans while saying she’s proud of her body for all it has been through.

“Still processing how Gus’s birth unfolded with utter gratitude for my body, my support team and the journey our sweet boy took to meet us,” she wrote underneath the black and white photo. The flick was captured by her “magnificent” doula, Carson Meyer, and seems to have been taken during Mandy’s first time holding her son.

Two weeks prior, the actress shared the big news with fans following Gus’ birth, letting everyone know he made it safely, being born on his actual due date.

“Gus is here 💙💙💙💙” she wrote under a photo of her son wearing a blue onesie. “Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents.”

She continued, writing, “We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined. M + T.”