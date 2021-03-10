Dakota Johnson got cut off financially from her parents for a decision she made

It’s no surprise that Dakota Johnson went into show business as an actress considering her parents are actress Melanie Griffith and actor Don Johnson. Although she might have had famous parents, that doesn’t mean her parents didn’t teach her the value of a dollar.

Her father virtually appeared on Tuesday’s episode of ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ and talked about a time when his daughter Dakota was in high school.

“The funny thing about her is—we have a rule in the family that, you know, if you stay in school, you get to stay on the payroll. So, you go to college, you get to stay on the payroll. Towards the end of high school, I went to her and I said, ‘So, do you want to go visit some colleges?’ Or something like that. And she was like, ’Oh, no. I’m not going to college.’”

Johnson told his daughter that her not going to college meant she “won‘t be on the payroll anymore” and Dakota responded to this news by saying, ”Don’t you worry about it.”

Funny enough, a few weeks later after that confident teenager said that to her father, she later got the part in the film, ‘The Social Network.’ “And the rest is, shall we say, cinema history,” Johnson said.

When the late night host asked if Dakota goes to her parents for acting advice, Johnson responded saying, “She doesn‘t really call me for advice. She calls me to say, ’Gosh, I would see you, but I’ve got three pictures I’m shooting at the same time.’”