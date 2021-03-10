George Clooney directs Ben Affleck on the set of ‘The Tender Bar’ in Boston

George Clooney was seen leaning up against a car on Tuesday afternoon in Boston, as he geared up to film a few scenes for his upcoming project The Tender Bar.

The 59-year-old actor and director was seen talking up the stars of the film--Tye Sheridan and Ben Affleck --as they prepared to shoot a scene with co-star Lily Rabe.

The Tender Bar is an adaption of the memoir of the same name by Pulitzer Prize-winning author and film subject J.R. Moehringer, who will serve as an executive producer on the movie. The story “recounts Moehringer’s adolescent years, as he grows up on Long Island in search of a father figure among the patrons at his uncle’s bar.”

Continuing his recent streak of working behind the camera, Clooney is directing and producing the flick, and as of now, it’s unclear if he’ll make an appearance in the movie. Over the weekend, all three actors were spotted filming on the streets of Boston, while George was seen over on the Lesley University campus.

When Clooney isn’t on set for his latest project, he’s been spending a lot more time at home with his wife, Amal Clooney, and their 3-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.

During a recent interview on the SmartLess podcast, George revealed that his wife isn’t a huge fan of ER character, Doug Ross. She’s been watching reruns of the series that launched her husband’s career, but it’s safe to say: she’s not too impressed.

“My wife is watching them now,” Clooney explained to hosts Sean Hayes, Jason Bateman, and Will Arnett. “And it’s getting me in a lot of trouble because I’d forgotten all of the terrible things he was doing picking up on women.”

When Bateman replied by suggesting that Amal might be starstruck by her husband‘s bad boy doctor character, George replied, “Yeah, that’s not my wife.”