Demi Moore gave a shout out to her ex-husband’s wife on International Women’s Day

Sometimes we’ll see Hollywood exes be on good terms with not only each other but also with their new spouses. Demi Moore and ex-husband Bruce Willis have always been close and often get together for family celebrations or holidays. It seems that Moore also has a really good relationship with Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis.

For International Women’s Day on Monday, the ‘Very Good Girls’ actress paid a special tribute to Willis on Instagram .“I #SeeHer as family who I am honored to call a friend. Our children are sisters and yet there is no name for what our family connection is to one another. We are mothers united, sisters bonded on this crazy adventure of life,” the 58-year-old wrote in part of the caption.

“Emma is a beautiful mother dedicated to her family, an absolutely gorgeous woman and now she can add business entrepreneur to her resume,” Moore added.

“Her drive, determination and passion is uplifting and the woman that she is absolutely inspiring,” Moore continued in the caption.

The post was of Willis on a beach drinking out of a coconut and another photo showed the 42-year-old with her two daughters.

Willis commenced on the very sweet post writing, “Well if this didn’t touch my soul,“ she wrote. ”Thank you Demi I adore you too.”

The actor wed Willis in 2009 and the pair renewed their vows two years ago in March 2019, a ceremony that Moore attended, according to People.