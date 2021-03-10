Zayn Malik attacks the Grammy Awards claiming nominations are rigged

Zayn Malik is coming after the Grammy Awards , claiming that the 63rd annual ceremony is rigged.

The 28-year-old singer and father took to social media, writing a series of tweets, criticizing the nominations and immediately going viral for his strong choice of words.

Zayn, who recently welcomed his baby girl Khai with supermodel Gigi Hadid, explained that “unless you shake hands and send gifts, there‘s no nomination considerations.”

Fuck the grammys and everyone associated. Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there’s no nomination considerations. Next year I’ll send you a basket of confectionary. — zayn (@zaynmalik) March 9, 2021

He also insisted that it’s not a personal attack, but instead he wanted to address a “lack of transparency,” in reference to the nomination process, which he says it creates and allows “favoritism, racism and networking politics to influence the voting process.”

The Weeknd is also among the list of singers who have expressed their unconformity, making headlines after his 2020 album After Hours and his single Blinding Lights was not included in the nominations.

The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency... — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 25, 2020

The artists, who recently performed at the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show, referred to the organizers as “corrupt,” demanding transparency for his fans and the music industry.

It was also reported that the former One Direction member was not eligible for the 2021 Grammys, as his third album Nobody Is Listening was released on January 15th, and the eligibility period for the awards ended on August 31, 2020.