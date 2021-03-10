Ryan Murphy to create college fund for Naya Rivera’s son after her father calls out his ‘broken promises’

Glee creator Ryan Murphy says he is “committed” to creating a college fund for the late Naya Rivera’s 5-year-old son, Josey.

A rep for Murphy told Entertainment Tonight that Murphy and his Glee co-creators have been in contact with the actress’ estate to move forward with creating a college fund for her son. This statement comes after the late star’s father, George Rivera, called Murphy out, saying that he hadn’t followed through on his promise.

“Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan have committed to fund and create a college fund for her child through the Naya Rivera Estate Trust, and have been in repeated conversations with the appropriate executors of her estate,” the statement reads.

The creation of this college fund is something the Glee creators promised to do following Rivera’s death last year, but since it hasn’t been completed yet, Naya’s father took to Twitter to express his disappointment.

On Tuesday, replying to a 2020 tweet about Murphy setting up a fund, George tweeted, “Everyone needs to know what Ryan Murphy really did ... or didn’t do !!! I’m about to blow up this story .... and make sure he’s knows that I know.”

Everyone needs to know what Ryan Murphy really did ... or didn’t do !!! I’m about to blow up this story .... and make sure he’s knows that I know .... — G. Rivera (@UserArtists) March 10, 2021

He went on to tweet, “When you are part of the Hollywood elite, some people treat others as they are ‘less than’ .... vocalize a good game , but it’s as shallow as the sets on stage , that they create. Promises made in public, only to fade with time and excuses .... even in a unexplainable tragedy …”