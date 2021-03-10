Kelly Ripa looks just like her mom in a recent side by side Instagram photo

Kelly Ripa is one who loves to post throwback photos to Instagram of her and Mark Consuelos , her kids, and now her most recent throwback picture is of Ripa and her mother, Esther.

The ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ host shared a side-by-side comparison picture of her in her 30s and her mother in her 30s on Tuesday. Let’s just say we had to do a double take because the resemblance between Ripa and her mother will make your jaw drop.

The 50-year-old captioned the photo, “Mom 1980. Me 2005.” Celebrity friends such as Anderson Cooper commented on Ripa’s post saying, “wow!” ABC journalist David Muir commented, “Clearly, two very good years.” Even the host’s husband was a fan of the photo like the rest of us as he wrote, “❤️Love this so much❤️.”

Sometimes if we’re lucky, Ripa will show her parents on her Instagram. A few weeks ago the former soap opera star posted a series of photos of her visiting her mom and dad. She captioned the post, “I got to spend Saturday with my folks in their natural habitat. Mom proved as elusive to capture as always. Dad‘s viewers choice award also took no chances. (Hepa filters. Windows open. Double masks. Still socially distant.).”

Strong genes even run in the Consuelos family as the couple’s oldest son, Michael, is a spitting image of his father. Oftentimes Ripa will post photos of the two posing together and they look like twins.