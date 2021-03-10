Tyra Banks wants to see people continue the body positivity movement

Tyra Banks opens up about the body positivity movement, acknowledging the impact and change she helped create during her modeling days, and in her iconic show America’s Next Top Model.

The 47-year-old actress, producer, model and businesswoman admits she is “happy to have been part” of the movement, paving the way for more inclusive and diverse moments in the fashion industry.

She also explained that although “20 something years ago” she was a leader in “beauty, diversity and body image,” Tyra thinks activists in the fashion world are taking bigger steps, and what they are doing is “even more bold.”

10th Victoria‘s Secret Fashion Show

The supermodel talked about her activism during her latest interview with PEOPLE, as she was forced to face many difficult moments because of the media and tabloids, always responding with her empowering and unique attitude.

Including the unapologetic response in 2007 during her televised show, after she was body shamed by the media for her size, still inspiring all her fans and followers all over the world.

I stand by this even more today. Anyone out there who is STILL doing this to me, or YOU, or someone you know, or someone you don’t know they can still...



KISS. MY. FAT. ASS!! 🍑 https://t.co/bWxaNmcvX9 — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) September 15, 2018

Tyra recalls the moment she found the tabloids, with a series of photographs posted on magazines while she was modeling in Australia.

Admitting that it actually inspired her to help people stop feeling all the “pressure to look a certain way.”

“I was in the grocery store in the line and this woman just looked at me and we were looking at the magazine cover kind of together. I didn‘t know her, but I’m just kind of looking at it as I’m getting my bread or whatever she says, ’Tyra, if they call you fat, what am I?’“