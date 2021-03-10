Zac Efron is busy filming season 2 of his hit Netflix show in Australia

In case you missed Zac Efron ’s first season of his hit Netflix show, ‘Down to Earth with Zac Efron,’ the good news is that the actor is currently filming the second season already. The concept of the show is that the 33-year-old travels around the world with wellness expert Darin Olien to learn of sustainable ways to live.

©GrosbyGroup



Zac Efron in Australia filming his Netflix show.

Earlier this week, Efron was spotted filming with Olien and the actor’s girlfriend, Vanessa Valladares at an area near the Bargo Waste Management facility which is 100km south-west of Sydney. Efron’s younger brother Dylan Efron is a producer on the show and he was also spotted with the group filming the other day.

©GrosbyGroup



Zac Efron with his girlfriend and brother filming ‘Down to Earth with Zac Efron.’

The news of a second season was confirmed yesterday and this season will be more based in Australia, as in season one, Efron toured France, Puerto Rico, Iceland, England, Costa Rica, Peru and Italy exploring what each place is doing to create a more sustainable future, according to People.

Also on Monday, the ‘High School Musical’ actor posted to both Twitter and Instagram a little teaser of some filming he’s doing of himself and Olien meditating in a forest area with white paint covering their faces. “Here we go- Down to Earth season 2!” he captioned the photo.