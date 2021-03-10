Beyoncé thanks Meghan Markle for her ‘courage’ after candid Oprah interview

Beyoncé is singing Meghan Markle ’s praises! The Grammy winner thanked the Duchess of Sussex for her “courage” following her and Prince Harry ’s candid interview with Oprah Winfrey . The singer penned a supportive message for Meghan on her website next to a photo of the two women from the 2019 London premiere of The Lion King.

“Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership,” Beyoncé wrote. “We are all strengthened and inspired by you.”

This isn’t the first time that the Lemonade performer has supported Meghan. While accepting the 2019 Brit Award for Best International Group with JAY-Z, the power couple stood in front of a framed portrait of the Duchess sporting a tiara. “In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas. Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy,” Beyoncé wrote alongside a photo of her and JAY-Z in front of the regal portrait.

Beyoncé’s most recent show of support came days after the Duchess opened up to Oprah about the British royal family and having suicidal thoughts. On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace released a statement on behalf of Queen Elizabeth saying, “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.”

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately,” the statement continued. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”